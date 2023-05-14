live now

IPL 2023: CSK vs KKR Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of match number 61 of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Stay connected for live score and updates related to the game!

CSK vs KKR Live: CSK are off to a good start! CSK score 9 runs in the first over, thanks to boundary by Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK 9/0 (1) CSK vs KKR Live: Action begins! CSK openers Conway and Gaikwad are taking guard and the ball is with Harshit Rana who is going to bowl the first over for KKR. CSK vs KKR Live: List of substitutes Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson CSK vs KKR Live: Here are the playing XIs Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy CSK vs KKR Live: Toss! Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK vs KKR Live: Head-to-head Both the sides have played 28 matches, Chennai Super Kings have won 18 of them while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9. One match ended in a no-result. CSK vs KKR Live: CSK one win away from playoff qualification Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for a win and strengthening their chances of sealing a play-off berth