Saturday, May 13, 2023
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live updates

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 13 May 23
Photo: IPL Twitter

Hello everyone! Welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of 59th match of IPL 2023 that is set to take place between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

  • 13 May 2023 07:35 PM (IST)

    DC vs PBKS Live: List of impact substitutes

    Delhi Capitals Subs: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel

    Punjab Kings Subs: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee

  • 13 May 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    DC vs PBKS Live: Here are the playing XIs

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

  • 13 May 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first!

    Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings

  • 13 May 2023 07:33 PM (IST)

    DC vs PBKS Live: Must-win game for Punjab Kings

    Punjab enter the must-win zone with three games to go

  • 13 May 2023 07:33 PM (IST)

    DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals play for pride

    With four wins in 11 games, DC are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points

