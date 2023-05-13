live now

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hello everyone! Welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of 59th match of IPL 2023 that is set to take place between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC vs PBKS Live: List of impact substitutes Delhi Capitals Subs: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel Punjab Kings Subs: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee DC vs PBKS Live: Here are the playing XIs Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first! Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Punjab Kings DC vs PBKS Live: Must-win game for Punjab Kings Punjab enter the must-win zone with three games to go DC vs PBKS Live: Delhi Capitals play for pride With four wins in 11 games, DC are staring at an unceremonious exit as winning the next three matches will only take them to 14 points