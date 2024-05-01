| Ipl 2024 Csk V Pbks On May 1 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: CSK v PBKS on May 1; When and where to watch

CSK Dominates Sunrisers; PBKS Crushes Kolkata Knight Riders

By IANS Published Date - 1 May 2024, 10:17 AM

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 49 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

In their previous outings, CSK showcased their dominance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, securing a commanding win, while PBKS secured a resounding victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their head-to-head battles, Chennai holds a slight edge, having emerged victorious in 15 out of 28 encounters against Punjab. However, in their last five matches, PBKS clinched victory 4 times.

CSK v PBKS head-to-head 28-

Chennai Super Kings: 15

Punjab Kings: 12

Tied: 1

CSK v PBKS match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

CSK v PBKS match venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast of CSK v PBKS match on television in India: The CSK v PBKS match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of CSK v PBKS will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan

Chennai Super Kings : Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson