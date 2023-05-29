live now

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Live updates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

CSK vs GT Live: Saha reaches 50! Saha reaches 50 in 36 balls. He is key for GT to get to a big total. GT 124/1 (13) CSK vs GT Live: CSK tighten up! CSK are getting back into the match after the wicket of Shubman Gill. At the end of 10th over GT are 86 runs at loss of 1 wicket. GT 86/1 (10) CSK vs GT Live: CSK strike! Gill departs after brilliant piece of work behind the stumps from MS Dhoni, CSK finally get the breakthrough they were desperately looking for. GT 67/1 (7) CSK vs GT Live: GT going strong! Saha-Gill are providing the perfect foundation for GT. GT 49/0 (5) CSK vs GT Live: Consecutive 4s Gill smashes Tushar Deshpande for Consecutive 4s in the first three balls of the over. Gujarat Titans are on the march here. GT 38/0 (4) CSK vs GT Live: GT accelerate! Saha takes Deepak Chahar to cleaners as he smashes 16 runs off his over. GT 24/0 (3) CSK vs GT Live: Chahar drops Gill Gill has got second life as Deepak Chahar drops a regulation catch. GT 8/0 (2) CSK vs GT Live: Decent first over! Decent first over bowled by CSK, Chahar concedes just 4 runs. GT 4/0 (1) CSK vs GT Live: Action begins! The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begins with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opening for GT CSK vs GT Live: CSK Playing XI Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana CSK vs GT Live: GT Playing XI Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami CSK vs GT Live: GT eye second title Gujarat Titans are in search of their second consecutive IPL title. It is also worth mentioning here that GT had defeated Rajasthan Royals exactly on this day, last year CSK vs GT Live: CSK win toss, opt to bowl Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl CSK vs GT Live: CSK eye 5th title Chennai Super Kings are in search of their fifth IPL title. This match will also mark their skipper MS Dhoni's 250th IPL appearance