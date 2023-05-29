IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT Live updates

Stay tuned for all the live updates
Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of the final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Saha reaches 50 in 36 balls. He is key for GT to get to a big total.
GT 124/1 (13)
CSK are getting back into the match after the wicket of Shubman Gill. At the end of 10th over GT are 86 runs at loss of 1 wicket.
GT 86/1 (10)
Gill departs after brilliant piece of work behind the stumps from MS Dhoni, CSK finally get the breakthrough they were desperately looking for.
GT 67/1 (7)
Saha-Gill are providing the perfect foundation for GT.
GT 49/0 (5)
Gill smashes Tushar Deshpande for Consecutive 4s in the first three balls of the over. Gujarat Titans are on the march here.
GT 38/0 (4)
Saha takes Deepak Chahar to cleaners as he smashes 16 runs off his over.
GT 24/0 (3)
Gill has got second life as Deepak Chahar drops a regulation catch.
GT 8/0 (2)
Decent first over bowled by CSK, Chahar concedes just 4 runs.
GT 4/0 (1)
The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans begins with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opening for GT
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Gujarat Titans are in search of their second consecutive IPL title. It is also worth mentioning here that GT had defeated Rajasthan Royals exactly on this day, last year
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl
Chennai Super Kings are in search of their fifth IPL title. This match will also mark their skipper MS Dhoni's 250th IPL appearance