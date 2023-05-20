live now

IPL 2023: KKR vs LSG Live updates

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Gitans, straight from Eden Gardens.

Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

KKR vs LSG Live: LSG losing wickets! Another wicket falls down for LSG, Quinton de Kock departs. LSG 73/5 (10.1) KKR vs LSG Live: WICKET! Marcus Stoinis departs for 2 ball duck. LSG in deep trouble now! LSG 55/3 (6.5) KKR vs LSG Live: KKR strike! Prerak Mankad departs after scoring 26 runs. LSG 55/2 (6.3) KKR vs LSG Live: Prerak Mankad on the charge! Prerak Mankad is leading the charge for LSG. LSG 54/1 (6) KKR vs LSG Live: LSG one down! Karan Sharma departs! LSG tried new opening pair today. It didn't work the way LSG expected. KKR vs LSG Live: List of substitutes Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Deepak Hooda Kolkata Knight Riders Subs: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese KKR vs LSG Live: Here are the playing XIs Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan KKR vs LSG Live: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl! Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana has won the toss and opted to bowl first KKR vs LSG Live: Head-to-head Both the sides played two matches against each other in IPL 2022 and Lucknow Super Giants won both of them. Tonight's is the first in the ongoing season