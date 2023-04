live now

IPL 2023: KKR vs SRH Live updates

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hello and welcome to Telangana Today’s live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game.

KKR vs SRH Live: Head-to-head Both KKR and SRH have played 23 matches against each other. Kolkata lead the head-to-head battle with 15 wins, while Hyderabad have 8 wins.