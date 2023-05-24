Wednesday, May 24, 2023
IPL 2023: LSG vs MI Live Updates

Catch all the live updates from the eliminator match between MI and LSG

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:07 PM, Wed - 24 May 23
Excitement is in the air at Chennai, as five time champions Mumbai Indians will take on the young Lucknow Super Giants side in today’s eliminator at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Catch all the live updates of the match here.

  • 24 May 2023 07:43 PM (IST)

    LSG vs MI Live: Rohit Sharma departs

    MI Skipper departs after scoring only 11 runs.

    MI 30/1 (3.2)

  • 24 May 2023 07:40 PM (IST)

    LSG vs MI Live: Costly third over for Lucknow

    Mumbai openers score 16 runs off the third over.

    MI 29/0 (3)

  • 24 May 2023 07:34 PM (IST)

    LSG vs MI Live: 5 off the first

    Mumbai Indians score only 5 runs off the first over as Krunal Pandya bowls a tight over.

  • 24 May 2023 07:13 PM (IST)

    LSG vs MI Live: MI wins the toss

    Mumbai Indians has won the toss and choose to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants.

