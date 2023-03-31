IPL 2023 Preview: Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore | Telangana Today

Watch this video of the IPL 2023 Preview, featuring the three teams MI, CSK, and RCB exclusively from Telangana Today.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:21 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

IPL 2023 will begin on March 31, with 10 teams fighting for the championship this year. The two most successful teams in the IPL, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, aim for another championship. Royal Challengers Bangalore will fight for their first trophy. Watch this video of the IPL 2023 Preview, featuring the three teams MI, CSK, and RCB exclusively from Telangana Today.

