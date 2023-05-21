IPL 2023: RCB vs GT Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates
Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of final league match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Noor Ahmad strikes again!
RCB 93/3 (10)
Rashid Khan has got the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell.
RCB 83/2 (9)
Noor Ahmad has got the wicket of Faf du Plessis.
RCB 79/1 (8)
Virat Kohli hit a hat-trick of fours to Yash Dayal
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on fire at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB 43/0 (4)
Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans begins with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli opening for RCB
Gujarat Titans Subs: Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar
Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs