IPL 2023: RCB vs GT Live updates

Stay connected for all the live updates

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:39 PM, Sun - 21 May 23
Photo: IANS

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of final league match of IPL 2023 between  Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

  • 21 May 2023 09:17 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: Mahipal Lomror departs!

    Noor Ahmad strikes again!

    RCB 93/3 (10)

  • 21 May 2023 09:16 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: WICKET!

    Rashid Khan has got the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

    RCB 83/2 (9)

  • 21 May 2023 09:15 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: Du Plessis is gone!

    Noor Ahmad has got the wicket of Faf du Plessis.

    RCB 79/1 (8)

  • 21 May 2023 08:46 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: 4, 4, 4 - Kohli on fire!

    Virat Kohli hit a hat-trick of fours to Yash Dayal

  • 21 May 2023 08:45 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: Hat-trick of FOURS!

    Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on fire at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

    RCB 43/0 (4)

  • 21 May 2023 08:44 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: We are underway

    Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans begins with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli opening for RCB

  • 21 May 2023 08:42 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: List of substitutes

    Gujarat Titans Subs: Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep

  • 21 May 2023 08:42 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: Here are the playing XIs

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

  • 21 May 2023 08:41 PM (IST)

    RCB vs GT Live: RCB need a win to enter playoffs

    Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs

