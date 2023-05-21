live now

IPL 2023: RCB vs GT Live updates

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:39 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Photo: IANS

Hello everyone, welcome to Telangana Today’s live blog of final league match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Stay connected for all the live updates.

RCB vs GT Live: Mahipal Lomror departs! Noor Ahmad strikes again! RCB 93/3 (10) RCB vs GT Live: WICKET! Rashid Khan has got the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell. RCB 83/2 (9) RCB vs GT Live: Du Plessis is gone! Noor Ahmad has got the wicket of Faf du Plessis. RCB 79/1 (8) RCB vs GT Live: 4, 4, 4 - Kohli on fire! Virat Kohli hit a hat-trick of fours to Yash Dayal RCB vs GT Live: Hat-trick of FOURS! Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on fire at Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB 43/0 (4) RCB vs GT Live: We are underway Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans begins with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli opening for RCB RCB vs GT Live: List of substitutes Gujarat Titans Subs: Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Himanshu Sharma, S Prabhudesai, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Akash Deep RCB vs GT Live: Here are the playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal RCB vs GT Live: RCB need a win to enter playoffs Royal Challengers Bangalore would know what exactly is required of them to qualify for the playoffs