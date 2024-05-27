Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Helmot vows comeback for next IPL season

Shreyas Iyer Leads KKR to Third Title with Dominant Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

By ANI Published Date - 27 May 2024, 10:40 AM

Chennai: After conceding an 8-wicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) assistant coach Simon Helmot hoped that they would come back harder in the next season of the tournament.

KKR lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final of the tournament with an 8-wicket win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Helmot accepted that the middle order of their batting lineup failed to score many runs. He also gave credit to the Kolkata-based franchise for playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

“Whether it’s pace or spin, Travis Head is experienced in playing left-arm pace, he played them well over his journey. We had a lot of good games when Abhishek and Head scored runs and obviously we didn’t get as much from the middle order as we would have liked at times. Credit to KKR, they had a great season. They won 70 per cent of the games. They played an aggressive brand of cricket. We will come back harder next season,” Helmot said.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) assistant coach added that they won’t be changing their approach or brand of cricket in the upcoming days.

“Firstly, we are not going to change our brand or approach. I think we played in a really positive way. The two wickets at the start put us on the back foot, we just lacked those partnerships,” he added.

Helmot praised the opponents for being a very aggressive team. He further added that SRH skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori are supportive of the players.

“They are a very aggressive team. We could have played a little bit better. I am tremendously proud of the players. Pat Cummins and Daniel Vettori are really supportive of the players that we want to give people the encouragement to go out and express themselves. Tonight (The loss in the IPL 2024 final) will be a big learning curve for the individuals,” he further added.

KKR clinched the IPL 2024 title with a dominating all-round performance against SRH in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Their third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.