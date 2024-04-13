| Ipl 2024 Pbks V Rr On April 13 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: PBKS v RR on April 13; When and where to watch

Rajasthan Royals lead the points table with four wins and one loss to Gujarat Titans in their previous match, while Punjab Kings are in eighth place with two wins out of five matches.

By IANS Published Date - 13 April 2024, 10:40 AM

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday.

Punjab and Rajasthan have faced each other in 26 matches in IPL. Out of these 26 games, Punjab have won 11 whereas Rajasthan have come out victorious on 15 occasions.

PBKS v RR head-to-head: 26

Punjab Kings: 11

Rajasthan Royals: 15

PBKS v RR match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

PBKS v RR match venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Live broadcast of PBKS v RR match on television in India: PBKS v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of PBKS v RR will be available on JioCinema.

Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal