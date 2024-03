IPL 2024: Rs 8.4 Crore worth Sameer Rizvi to fill Ambati Rayudu’s spot for CSK | Chennai Super Kings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 March 2024, 04:29 PM

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Sameer Rizvi for IPL 2024, replacing Ambati Rayudu. Rizvi, who scored 455 runs in UPT20 league matches, has natural talent and potential to develop into a significant player for CSK.