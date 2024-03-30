IPL 2024: Video of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir hugging each other goes viral

On Friday, Kohli notched up his 52nd IPL fifty at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against the Kolkata-based franchise, playing an unbeaten innings of 83 runs from 59 balls.

Published Date - 30 March 2024

Bengaluru: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) witnessed a heartfelt moment between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, two players who have had their fair share of history, embracing each other and putting aside their differences.

Kohli and Gambhir seem to have resolved their conflict from last season, as they shook hands during their match. During the strategic time-out in the first inning, Gambhir and Kohli exchanged hugs and handshakes.

During Bengaluru’s league-stage encounter versus Lucknow in IPL 2023, Kohli and Gambhir got into a heated argument on the pitch. The 2023 incident was not Kohli and Gambhir’s first clash on the cricket pitch. When Gambhir was captain of Kolkata and Kohli led Bengaluru in 2013, the two got into a heated fight, even pushing each other before being separated by their teammates.

Their rivalry reappeared in 2023 when Kohli engaged in an on-field incident with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who plays for Lucknow. After the defeat, Gambhir urged his players not to speak to Kohli and even charged towards the Indian batter before being stopped by Lucknow players.

After the match, Gautam Gambhir explained his actions by stating that he would support any of his players, and that those with a higher social media presence cannot walk over other players.

“It is not about Naveen-ul-Haq. I would have defended any player, that is my job, that is how I am. Why should I not defend my players just because someone has a broadcaster working for him, left, right and centre? Someone who has more social media presence doesn’t have any right to walk over someone,” Gambhir said in 2023 after the match in an interview.

Coming to the match, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first. While batting first, RCB with the brilliance of Kohli’s unbeaten knock of 83 runs, the franchise scored 182/6 in 20 overs.

For KKR, two wickets each were grabbed by Harshit Rana and Andre Russell in their spells of four overs where they conceded 39 runs in their respective spells. One wicket was bagged by Sunil Narine in their respective spells of four overs, where he conceded 40 runs.

In reply to RCB’s total, KKR chased down the target of 183 runs in the 17th over with seven wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer scored fifty in 30 balls with the help of four sixes and three fours. Narine played a quickfire knock in the powerplay, where he scored 47 runs on just 22 balls with five maximums and two fours in his innings.

Narine was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round performance.