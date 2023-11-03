| Ipl Auction To Be Held In Dubai On December 19 Player Retention Deadline Extended To November 26

IPL auction to be held in Dubai on December 19, player retention deadline extended to November 26

It will also be the first time that an IPL auction will be held outside India.

By PTI Published Date - 10:07 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

New Delhi: The IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19 while the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26.

An IPL official confirmed the development to PTI.

Teams on Friday were informed that the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26. Usually, the deadline is November 15.

“Yes the deadline has been extended to November 26,” a team official told PTI.

It will also be the first time that an IPL auction will be held outside India.

“Due to the wedding season hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai,” said an IPL official.

The purse of all 10 IPL teams have been increased to Rs 100 crore from Rs 95 crore available in the previous auction.