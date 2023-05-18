IPL: SRH vs RCB Live updates

Catch all the live updates from the 65th IPL match between the SRH and RCB
As the IPL season nears the playoffs, almost every match has become interesting and this match is surely an interesting fixture as the Sunrisers Hyderabad play for pride and Royal Challengers Bangalore play for a playoff berth.
Bracewell on a roll as he gets both SRH openers; Tripathi walks back after scoring 15 runs.
SRH 28/2 (4.3)
Royal challengers get their first breakthrough as Bracewell picks up Abhishek Sharma.
SRH 27/1 (4.1)
After a slow start, SRH score 16 runs in the fourth over.
SRH 27/0 (4)
M Siraj concedes only two runs as he leads RCB's bowling attack.
SRH 2/0 (1)
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and choose to bowl first