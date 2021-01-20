IPS cadre allotment: Telangana gets four officers and AP gets three

Following are the officers who are allotted to Telangana cadre: Paritosh Pankaj (hailing from Bihar and with rank 142), Sirisetti Sankeerth (Telangana, 330), Patil Kantilal Subash (Maharashtra, 418) and Ankith Kumar Sankhwar (Uttar Pradesh, 563).

Hyderabad: The Union Government has issued orders allotting state cadres to candidates who got into the Indian Police Service (IPS). According to these orders, Telangana was allotted four new IPS officers, while Andhra Pradesh was given three officers. The cadre allotment order was issued on Tuesday evening.

Following are the officers who are allotted to Telangana cadre: Paritosh Pankaj (hailing from Bihar and with rank 142), Sirisetti Sankeerth (Telangana, 330), Patil Kantilal Subash (Maharashtra, 418) and Ankith Kumar Sankhwar (Uttar Pradesh, 563).

Three others hailing from Telangana who got into IPS were given other State cadres. MV Satyasai Karthik (rank 103) got allotted to Maharashtra, while Renkntla Sheetal Kumar (417) was allotted to Assam Meghalaya and Rajanala Smruthik (466) to Chhattisgarh.

The other Telugu State – Andhra Pradesh was allotted three IPS officers Viz,: Jagadish Adahalli (Karnataka, 440), Pankaj Kumar Meena (Rajasthan, 666) and Dheeraj Kunubilli (Andhra Pradesh, 320).

Similarly five IPS officers hailing from Andhra Pradesh were allotted to other States. They are: Y. Megha Swaroop (rank 98) allotted to Maharashtra, Tirumalaraju SD Varma (478) to Himachal Pradesh, Neethipudi Rashmita Rao (534) to Maharashtra, Korukonda Siddharth (566) to Gujarat and Juvvanapudi Mahesh (612) to Kerala.

In all 150 IPS officers were given cadre allotments all over the country by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

