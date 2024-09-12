Iran Tourism roadshow held in Hyderabad

The event aimed to highlight Iran’s tourism potential and feature the participation of key private sector players from Iran’s outbound travel agencies, along with government officials from both countries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 05:08 PM

Hyderabad: Iran Consulate General, Hyderabad on Thursday initiated a road show on tourism promotion of Iran in Hyderabad, in the presence of Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, the Iranian deputy tourism minister.

One of the main focuses of the event is facilitating direct interaction between the tourism professionals of the two countries through B2B meetings. These sessions aim to establish direct, face-to-face contact between the tourism sectors of both nations to facilitate practical tourism exchanges, a press release said. Over 100 tourism companies and professionals participated during the event.