Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegini visits MANUU

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:42 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: Iranian Ambassador to India, Ali Chegini visited the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and held discussions with Vice Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan to explore the possibilities of academic and research exchange besides collaborations between the institutions of Iran and India, particularly with MANUU.

In his address, Chagini said the image of India as a pluralistic society with peaceful coexistence was held very high in the minds and hearts of Iranian people. MANUU can play a vital role in developing bilateral relations especially in the State of Telangana. “Hyderabad holds a special place in the heart of Iranian public. Likewise Hyderabadis too have a liking towards Iran and its delicacies,” he pointed out.

Iranian Ambassador also agreed to suggestions about academic and research exchanges and collaboration between MANUU and Iranian counterparts.

Prof. Ainul Hasan proposed an exchange programme with five students from the university to begin with.