Iratta Movie Review: An unpredicted ending is brilliant writing

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:58 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

By Radha Krishnan

Hyderabad: Thrilling and suspenseful stories have been the demand of the day in recent times from the audience. When such stories revolve around cops and crimes, they are more valued in the market. Iratta is one such film by Rohit MG Krishnan, which marks his directing debut in Malayalam. Joju George, the lead actor of the film, brings real life to this film with his dual performance as twins.

Deputy SP Pramod Kumar (Joju George) and Assistant SI Vinod (Joju George) are twin brother cops at the Vagamon police station. Pramod and Vinod were separated in their childhood itself, with a disrupted past among their family. Vinod gets murdered at the police station, leaving multiple suspects to investigate, including his brother Pramod and his wife Malini (Anjali). Who is the murderer? What might be the reason behind Vinod’s death? All these interesting elements unfold as the story progresses with the police procedural and investigation.

Iratta is mainly based on the strong story told in between the lives of twin brothers, Pramod and Vinod. The film also has a thrilling screenplay to maintain suspense among the audience when each of the suspects reveals their back stories and issues with Vinod in the past. Well, the climax of the film will be totally unexpected by the audience, and not even a guess can be made as to who the real murderer is. This is some brilliant writing from Rohit MG Krishnan. Rohit is also very professional in his direction skills, despite making his debut in the department. His setup of the film is substantial, and his use of the lead actor, Joju George, in dual roles is appreciable. Well, there are also a couple of sequences in the film that feel like they are stretched a bit longer (Vinod’s childhood trauma and his love story with Malini) during the course of the story. But when the suspense gets broken in the climax and the real murderer is revealed, all these established elements get paid off completely.

Joju George is exceptional in bringing out the different exposure and exhibition of the two characters (twin brothers). While Pramod is completely professional and sticks to his duty with honesty, Vinod is quite the opposite, a wild police officer who values nothing in life except his decisions. Joju George showed the difference between two characters in every minute element, including body language, dialogue delivery, tone, attitude, and everything else. Joju George can be seen as both arrogant and emotional in the course of the story, in two different roles. This exhibition of multiple shades in his acting is truly appreciable.

Anjali is the only one who shines in the film other than Joju George. Though she doesn’t get much dialogue to utter in the film, her silence and grief-filled role add weight to the film. Anjali gave a noteworthy performance as Malini.

The other characters in the film don’t have much prominence. The audience can only notice Arya Salim worthy a couple times in the film.

Iratta is also technically strong, besides having a well-written and suspense-filled story. Jakes Bejoy’s background music maintains the tension in the screenplay and also adds that edginess to the narrative. Vinod’s cinematography is also good.

Iratta is a film that mostly runs on police procedurals, with a vivid screenplay by Rohit Krishnan in the process of revealing a murderer. Joju George’s performance in a dual role is the heart and soul of the film. The ending of the film leaves you outraged and makes you satisfied after watching a worthy suspense story.