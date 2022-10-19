Tamannaah Bhatia starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:38 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: If there’s one actor who can seamlessly move between different genres, regions and languages, it has to be none other than Tamannaah Bhatia, who has emerged as a pan-India star! She has dominated the box office with blockbusters like ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ and ‘F2: Fun and Frustration’ to name a few.

Recently, she also had two back-to-back OTT hits with ‘Babli Bouncer’ and ‘Plan A Plan B’. Here’s the exciting news: Tamannaah is all set to make her debut in a Malayalam film, helmed by director Arun Gopi.

Bhatia was recently spotted with her director Arun Gopi, seeking blessings at the Guruvayoor Sreekrishna Temple in Kochi. She recently started shooting for her Malayalam debut. She said, “Here’s to a new beginning in the Malayalam film industry.”

It comes with no surprise that Tamannaah is touted as the one of the busiest stars in showbiz, with exciting upcoming releases like ‘Bhola Shankar’ and Amazon Prime’s ‘Jee Karda’. We can’t wait to see what the actor has for us in store!