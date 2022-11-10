| Malayalam Film Mei Hoom Moosa To Have Its World Digital Premiere On Zee5 On November 11

Malayalam film ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’ to have its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 on November 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Starring Suresh Gopi, Poonam Bajwa and Saiju Kurup in key roles, ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’ is a satire comedy film written by Rubesh Rain and directed by Jibu Jacob under the banner of Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films.

Hyderabad: Adding to the list of its back-to-back releases, ZEE5 brings another blockbuster title ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’, which will premiere on the streaming platform November 11.

Starring Suresh Gopi, Poonam Bajwa and Saiju Kurup in key roles, ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’ is a satire comedy film written by Rubesh Rain and directed by Jibu Jacob under the banner of Confident Group and Thomas Thiruvalla Films. After the theatrical success of the film, ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’ is set for its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5.

The plot revolves around Lance naik Muhammad Moosa (played by Suresh Gopi), an Indian Army soldier who returns to his hometown in Kerala after spending 19 years in a Pakistani jail. On his homecoming, he finds that the entire world has presumed him to be dead during the Kargil War.

How Moosa sets about proving his identity while also trying to come to terms with everything that has happened around him during his time behind the bars, forms the plot of the story.

With Hareesh Kanaran, Salim Kumar and Mithun Ramesh in supporting roles, ‘Mei Hoom Moosa’ is set to stream only on ZEE5 on November 11.