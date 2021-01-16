IRB InvIT revenue almost flat at Rs 333 crore

It had clocked a revenue of Rs 330 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a statement.

By | Published: 6:43 pm

New Delhi: IRB InvIT, India’s first listed infrastructure investment trust, on Saturday said its revenue for the December quarter this fiscal remained almost flat at Rs 333 crore.

It had clocked a revenue of Rs 330 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a statement.

“India’s first listed Infrastructure Investment Trust will distribute Rs 2.50 per unit for Q3 FY21,” it added.

With this, the cumulative distribution for the nine months in FY21 is now Rs 6 per unit, which includes Rs 4.80 per unit as an interest component and Rs 1.20 as return on capital.

The cumulative distribution of cash flow for the nine months of FY21 is Rs 348 crore, which includes the cash flow distribution of Rs 145 crore for the third quarter, the company said.

“It is encouraging to see the traffic rebound across all our projects, resulting in toll collections increasing beyond pre-COVID 19 levels. In the ensuing months, we expect it to improve further corresponding to the recovery in the economy. Additionally, increasing FASTag penetration across the projects helps in managing higher traffic in a more efficient and transparent manner,” as per IRB Infrastructure spokesperson.

The trust has set January 21, 2021, as the record date for the distribution and it will be paid/dispatched to the unit holders on or before January 30, 2021.