IRISET celebrates its 63rd Annual Day

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) celebrated its 63rd Annual Day on Tuesday.

Pradeep Kumar, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board who was the chief guest said that IRISET has a special place in the hearts of all Signalling & Telecommunications (S&T) personnel of Indian Railways as this institute lays foundation for a challenging career by imparting training on intricacies.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR said that safety in train operations is of paramount importance. “The initiatives of IRISET result in achieving self-reliance in adoption, maintenance, and modification of new technologies suitable to our needs,” he said.

