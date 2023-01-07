Irrfan Khan’s 56th birth anniversary: Babil shares a touching note in memory of his late father

Hyderabad: One of the best Hindi film performers, Irrfan Khan, passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His passing left his family, friends, fans, as well as the Bollywood industry in grief.

On January 7, commemorating the occasion of the actor’s 56th birth anniversary, tributes from his fans filled social media. In honour of his late father, Babil, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Qala’, wrote a touching note on Instagram, along with a few pictures.

Babil routinely posts some lovely images and sincere comments in memory of his late father. Celebrating the memory of his father, the youngster shared some treasured old images on his official Instagram account.

The first monochromatic image is of Babil as a small child. His mother, Sutapa Sikdar, is pictured cradling the child as Irrfan Khan is pictured holding a camera and snapping a picture.

The second image of Babil dozing off next to his dad on the floor looks too cute. The third throwback picture shows Irrfan Khan lovingly holding baby Babil in his arms. The last one shows him kissing his little son.

Babil expressed his grief in his heartfelt note by lamenting the fact that he is unable to speak with Irrfan. “Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that (sic),” he captioned the photographs.

On the work front, Babil made his acting debut in Triptii Dimri and writer-director Anvitaa Dutt’s ‘Qala’.