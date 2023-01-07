| Shehnaaz Gill Seen Serving Tea To Crew On Set What Could It Be

Shehnaaz Gill seen serving tea to crew on set. What could it be?

In the latest BTS, she is seen decked in vibrant festive attire and traditional Punjabi ornaments dancing around a bonfire with dhol-wales.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Fan pages are tripping over a leaked video of actor Shehnaaz Gill serving tea to crew at a recently held shoot. Shehnaaz, who rose to fame after her ‘Bigg Boss’ stint, became a social media sensation following the success of hit songs like ‘Yeah Baby’, ‘Majhe Di Jatti’ and ‘Yaari’. Her bubbly nature and outspoken personality has earned her a huge fan base.

In the latest BTS, she is seen decked in vibrant festive attire and traditional Punjabi ornaments dancing around a bonfire with dhol-wales. We’ve been told something really interesting is on the wraps, but the wait is what is too much for our inquisitive hearts!

From the looks of it, we wonder if it is for her upcoming video or if it’s a festival she’s preparing herself for. Let’s wait and watch to know what is brewing in this pretty kudi’s life.