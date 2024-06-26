Irrigation Dept to focus on 15 projects that need last push in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 07:45 PM

File photo of SRSP Project.

Hyderabad: The Irrigation Department will be paying special attention this year to the ongoing projects facing challenges in the final stage of their implementation.

The department has identified some 15 such projects that need a significant final push for their completion. More projects are likely to be added to the list for securing necessary resources to ensure that they are successfully completed under a time bound programme. Over 70 percent of works on them were completed, but lacked further progress.

Top brass of the department, who reviewed the progress of works on such projects here on Wednesday, felt the need for adequate funding besides a focused approach to their implementation so that the ayacut was contemplated under them would get irrigation facility. Official sources said projects listed under the special category would require Rs.8,600 crore for completion.

The department officials have decided to request the government for allocation of these funds on priority in the budget this year. The officials felt the need for effective coordination to address the issues faced in their implementation. They stressed that the projects would be made environmentally sustainable so that they would not face any legal hurdles in the process of their implementation.