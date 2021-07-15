Irrigation projects receive good inflows in Khammam

By | Published: 12:15 am

Khammam: The irrigation projects in erstwhile Khammam have been receiving good inflows with copious rainfall in their catchment areas for the past few days.

The water level in Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district has on Wednesday reached 73.49 metres (full reservoir level of 74 metres). As the project was receiving a inflow of 8720 cusecs 16 gates were lifted to release 11, 248 cusecs of surplus water downstream.

Similarly, the water level in Kinnerasani project, whose full reservoir level was 407 feet, has reached 400.80 feet on Wednesday with a inflow of 600 cusecs. There was no release of surplus water from the reservoir, informed the officials. Meanwhile, 17 mandals in Kothagudem received light to rather heavy rainfall in the past 24-hours with a district average of 18 mm. The district average in Khammam was 28.4 mm as two mandals out of 21 mandals witnessed heavy rains while others received light to rather heavy rainfall.