IS expert of Khammam gets faculty position in IIM Bangalore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

IIMB faculty Spurthy Dharanikota.

Khammam: An information system expert of Khammam, Spurthy Dharanikota, bagged a faculty position in prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

She assumed the position of Assistant Professor in the Information Systems (IS) Area on Aug 8 soon after receiving her Ph.D. in Information Systems and Business Analytics from Florida International University, Miami, USA on July 31. She will also be IIMB Young Faculty Research Chair.

Spurthy, is the first woman to get a faculty position in any of the IIMs in India from erstwhile Khammam district. Her research interests include exploring, identifying and resolving complex problems in the Human-Artificial Intelligence Collaboration and Health Informatics disciplines.

Her most recent research models the collaboration between developers and bots in knowledge-intensive virtual communities like open-source software. Spurthy’s work on clinical trials for intelligent diagnostics is partly funded by the Seattle Flu Study, Gates Ventures.

Dr. Spurthy has presented her research at major international conferences in the IS area and Health Informatics, including DESRIST, AMCIS, and AMIA. She led and co-authored publications in peer reviewed IS and health informatics journals.

She did her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at Florida International University, USA, BE at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, High School and intermediate education in Khammam.

“It is a very happy and proud moment for us as our daughter is now a faculty in IIMB, and importantly she came back to India from the US,” said Spurthy’s father Dharanikota Ramesh Kumar, a retired Dy. Director, Groundwater Department and mother P Sandhya Rani, an advocate in Khammam city.