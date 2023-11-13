Is Mrunal Thakur dating this rapper?

A video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party, which shows Mrunal Thakur in the company of the rapper, has gone viral sparking speculations about the two dating each other.

09:08 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Mrunal Thakur at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali party.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently hosted a Diwali party and it saw the who’s who of the tinsel town. A lot of pictures and videos from the party have been doing rounds on the Internet but the one to grab eyeballs is that of actress Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah.

A video from the party, which shows Mrunal in the company of the rapper, has gone viral sparking speculations about the two dating each other.

The video shows Mrunal and Badshah holding hands as they exit Shilpa’s Diwali party. Sharing it on Reddit, a person wrote: “Mrunal and Badshah yesterday at Shilpa’s Diwali party. Are they dating?” Soon, many reacted to the clip, calling it “unlikely couple alert.”

Mrunal even took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Badshah and the host Shilpa Shetty from the latter’s grand Diwali party. The caption read: “two favourites (sic).” Badshah also reposted the story on his Instagram Stories.

In the video, Mrunal can be seen wearing a green ethnic outfit. Badshah, who walked behind the actress in the video, can be seen in a black kurta.

A Reddit user wrote: “I no way expected them as a couple. Wow. Really wow.” Another said, “Isn’t he married and has a kid as well?” Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020.

Earlier, Mrunal hit the headlines when she was blessed by Telugu producer Allu Aravind during an award show. Allu Aravind’s blessings are known for getting manifested. During the event Allu Aravind blessed the actress for her marriage and wished that she settles in the city of Hyderabad after the marriage.

He was to present the Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for “Sita Ramam”. At the event, Aravind blessed Mrunal to get married soon.

He said: “I hope she finds a husband soon. I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.” Since then, media reports have linked up the actress to a Telugu star. However, Mrunal’s representative had shared that the marriage isn’t yet on the cards for the actress. They told IANS that these reports are unsubstantiated and currently, her only priority is her work.