Mrunal Thakur says ‘Love does exist’ and that’s what ‘Hi Nanna’ is about

Hyderabad: Mrunal Thakur, the charming Marathi actress who won the hearts of Telugu audiences with her portrayal of Sita Mahalakshmi in last year’s film ‘Sita Ramam,’ is set to enchant us once again in her second Telugu movie, ‘Hi Nanna,’ scheduled for release on December 7. Nani is the lead actor, and Shouryuv is the director of the film.

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur shared insights about the film, expressing her belief that many recent films lack genuine emotions and romance. In contrast, she assures that ‘Hi Nanna’ is filled with human drama. Drawing a connection between her characters, Mrunal notes that Yashna in ‘Hi Nanna’ is a modern version of Sita Mahalakshmi. According to her, the film revolves around the theme of finding love under all circumstances, especially when one truly deserves it. Mrunal emphasizes the enduring nature of love, stating that it exists, an emotion shared by her character, Yashna.

Mrunal also praises her co-star Nani, mentioning the experience of working with him as effortless due to his calm and easygoing demeanor on set.

