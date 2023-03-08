Is RC15 title locked? what do sources say?

Hyderabad: RC15 is one of the most exciting upcoming projects from the South, particularly Telugu and Tamil. RC15 is Ram Charan‘s next film post the global success of RRR. Shankar, Kollywood’s top filmmaker, is directing this film.

We all know that RC15 is being shot in multiple locations in the Telugu states and also outside India. The makers have already completed many schedules in Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, and other places in AP and Telangana. Even a few pictures were leaked from the shooting spot, and they suggest that Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role as the election officer and a politician.

So far, the speculations on the title of RC15 suggest the names Naayakudu, Adhikari, Sarkarodu, and others for consideration. Now, the latest media sources say that RC15 title is going to be CEO. This title might get mostly confirmed, as per the sources.

On the other hand, the makers are planning to announce the title and release the first look of the mega powerstar Ram Charan from the film on the occasion of his birthday on March 27.

RC15 is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Kiara Advani is the female lead in the film. Thaman is the music director. RC15 is aiming to be released for Pongal 2024.