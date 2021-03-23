ISB students get 1,145 offers; average CTC pegged at Rs 28.2 lakh

The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare.

Hyderabad: The Covid global crisis did not dampen the placement process of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2021 students at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

A total of 1,145 acceptable offers were made by the end of the recently concluded placement week and the average accepted CTC was an all-time high of Rs 28.29 lakh, an increase of 8.32 per cent as compared to last year’s CTC of Rs 26.12 lakh during the placement week.

The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare. Urban mobility too gave 35 offers. Companies from fintech, edtech, agritech and gaming showed traction in their hiring from ISB.

Prof. Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB said that, “The global crisis has given ISB a new opportunity to reinvent and reorient teaching modules and learning approaches. ISB has always been a repository for the finest aptitude and new skill sets, and this year’s placement reiterates this fact.”

Almost all the top tier strategy, operation and technology consulting companies made their presence felt and made 388 offers across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space. The firms included the likes of McKinsey & Company, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Accenture Solutions, Bain & Company, Kearney, PwC, ZS Associates, KPMG, GEP Solutions, Alvarez and Marsal India Private Limited, L.E.K Consulting, Arthur D Little, Ernst & Young LLP, EVERSANA, Dalberg and Intueri Consulting LLP.

Top private and MNC banks such as ICICI, Axis, Yes Bank, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Barclays, Wells Fargo among others vied for talent from ISB and gave good number of offers. In the investment banking space, Capitel Partners and VC firm Matrix Partners continued its hiring from ISB. This year almost 9.5 per cent of the total offers have come from the BFSI segment. This includes non-BFSI firms hiring for finance roles from ISB. The roles that ISB graduates landed were as diverse as corporate finance, treasury, private banking, investment management, investment banking, and fintech, among others.

ISB has 40 per cent women students in the cohort, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. Women focused hiring programmes such as Citibank’s Catalyst and Axis Bank’s WE Lead hired women candidates for their senior and middle level leadership positions. Women candidates made their presence felt across sectors and functions and bagged 24 leadership roles from leading companies.

Almost a quarter of total offers came from IT/ITES/Technology and E-commerce space. Some prominent names that hired in this space are Microsoft, Flipkart, Uber, Cisco, Atlassian, RazorPay, Myntra, Ola Electric, Zynga, Electronic Arts, Nykaa, HiLabs, BeatO were among diverse E-commerce and technology companies that continued with their strong presence and offered multiple roles – product, sales, project management, strategy and operations within the tech space.

Conglomerates such as Reliance and Adani, continued to engage with ISB to fulfill their leadership/management trainee programmes. Five per cent offers came from pharma/healthcare space. Some of the top FMCG MNCs picked up lateral talent from ISB in functions such as supply chain, operations, strategy, and finance. Giants such as HUL, Procter and Gamble, Colgate, ITC, AB InBev, L’Oreal, Samsung reposed faith in ISB students.

