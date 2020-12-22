ISL: Cole Alexander’s goal gives Odisha point

The first half saw a cagey contest with Odisha and NorthEast United heading into the break level after creating plenty of chances

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Bambolim: Odisha FC and NorthEast United played out a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Stadium here on Tuesday.

Odisha took the lead through Diego Mauricio (26′) before Benjamin Lambot (45+1′) drew parity. Kwesi Appiah (65′) then converted a penalty to put the Highlanders ahead but soon saw his goal cancelled out by Cole Alexander (67′).

Odisha named an unchanged XI from the side that lost to Bengaluru FC while NorthEast coach Gerard Nus rang in four changes with Federico Gallego handed a start. The first half saw a cagey contest with both sides heading into the break level after creating plenty of chances.

The first big chance of the game arrived during the 10th minute but Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh produced a fine save to deny an opener for the Highlanders. Gallego picked up Kwesi Appiah with a long ball, and the latter made space for himself between two markers but saw his shot blocked by Arshdeep.

Minutes later, Odisha carved out a great chance at the other end from a set-piece and should have bagged the lead.