ISL: Struggling Bengaluru FC to face stiff Mumbai test

Margao: A struggling Bengaluru FC will have their task cut out when they take on formidable Mumbai City FC in a bid to reverse their fortunes in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

Mumbai are enjoying a dream run this season, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches and maintaining clean sheets in their last two games. On the other hand, for the first time in the history of ISL, BFC have failed to score in consecutive games, losing to ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC in their previous two fixtures.

Bengaluru have scored 11 goals this season but eight of them have come from set-pieces while conceding nine times, and Cuadrat stressed his side cannot let slip-ups happen. Bengaluru have a poor record against Mumbai City FC who have won half the games between the two teams.

Mumbai haven’t lost a game against Bengaluru in the previous two seasons. Going by the current form, it is hard not to back Mumbai to extend that run. But Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said that they are faced with a tough test against Bengaluru.

Mumbai have scored in each of their last seven matches and have netted 13 goals, the most by a team in this edition. They have also conceded the least goals (3) so far.