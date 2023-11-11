Israel Attacks Syria: IDF Ground Forces Eliminates Hamas Nukhba Forces | Israel-Hamas War

The IDF holds the Syrian government fully responsible for terror activities on its territory. Ground forces killed several Hamas operatives, including Nukhba elite forces involved in the October 7 attack.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an attack in response to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeting Eilat. The IDF holds the Syrian government fully responsible for terror activities on its territory. Ground forces killed several Hamas operatives, including Nukhba elite forces involved in the October 7 attack.