Saturday, Nov 11, 2023
Home | News | Israel Attacks Syria Idf Ground Forces Eliminates Hamas Nukhba Forces Israel Hamas War
Fitnessandbeyond

Israel Attacks Syria: IDF Ground Forces Eliminates Hamas Nukhba Forces | Israel-Hamas War

The IDF holds the Syrian government fully responsible for terror activities on its territory. Ground forces killed several Hamas operatives, including Nukhba elite forces involved in the October 7 attack.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 11 November 23
Israel Attacks Syria: IDF Ground Forces Eliminates Hamas Nukhba Forces | Israel-Hamas War

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an attack in response to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeting Eilat. The IDF holds the Syrian government fully responsible for terror activities on its territory. Ground forces killed several Hamas operatives, including Nukhba elite forces involved in the October 7 attack.

Related News

Fitnessandbeyond

Latest News