Israel: Death toll from Hamas rocket attack jumps to 40, over 700 injured

According to the Health Ministry, 779 people have been hospitalized This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Saturday morning

By ANI Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Tel Aviv: The death toll in in Israel from the Hamas rocket attack rose to 40, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday citing Magen David Adom emergency service.

In addition to this, over 700 people were injured. According to the Health Ministry, 779 people have been hospitalized This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Saturday morning.

Terror cells from the Gaza group have infiltrated a number of communities in the south of the country, according to Times of Israel.

Hamas has also claimed to have kidnapped five IDF soldiers, however, IDF has not yet spoken on the report.

Mohammed Deif, the Hamas terror commander has called for an all-out attack on Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

In the first reaction to the ‘surprise attack’, PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel “is at war”, further asserting that they will “win it”.

“We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered, first of all, to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out,” Netanyahu said in a video statement.

Meanwhile, several world leaders have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces launched operation ‘Iron Swords’ in response to Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

The Israeli military is fighting Hamas terrorists in different locations in Southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip, including the towns of Kfar Aza, Sderot, Sufa, Nahal Oz, Magen, Be’eri and the Re’im military base, according to The Times of Israel.

