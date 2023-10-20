Israel strikes hundreds of operational Hamas targets, destroys munition warehouses

Israel Air Force struck hundreds of operational targets of the Hamas terrorist group and killed one terrorist in the Gaza Strip

By ANI Published Date - 01:10 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

ANI Photo

Tel Aviv: Israel Air Force (IAF) struck hundreds of operational targets of the Hamas terrorist group and killed one terrorist in the Gaza Strip as it continues its retaliation against the attack launched by the terrorist group on October 7.

In a post on X, Israei Air Force said, “During the night, the IDF attacked over a hundred operational targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip; a terrorist who participated in the murderous raids in the Gaza Strip was eliminated.” According to the Israel Air Force, during the operation, the Israeli fighter jets attacked and destroyed tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters.

The Israle Air Force said, “As part of the attacks, terrorist infrastructure and weapons were destroyed located in a mosque in the Jablia neighbourhood, which was used, among other things, as an observation post and as a gathering ground for terrorists associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.”

It also shared that a Hamas Naval force terrorist was killed by the IDF and Shin Bet who was responsible for murderous terrorist operations in Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, “During the attacks, the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated a terrorist who was in the naval force of the terrorist organization Hamas, the terrorist took part in the murderous terrorist operations in the Gaza Strip.

Also, in a targeted attack, a terrorist squad associated with the terrorist organization’s air force that planned to launch missiles at an aircraft was thwarted.” Meanwhile, Senior Israeli officials have spoken about the prospect of an imminent large-scale ground operation in the Gaza Strip to eliminate the terrorist group Hamas, the Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told soldiers near Gaza that the order to enter the Palestinian enclave would be given “soon.” “You now see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from the inside,” Gallant told troops of the Givati Brigade.

He further said, “The order will come.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also visited the frontlines, rallying a group of Golani soldiers near the Gaza border and telling them Israel was on its way to a major victory.

Additionally, the Defense Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces announced that they will begin to evacuate residents from the northern city of Kiryat Shmona to state-subsidized guest houses, The Times of Israel reported.

It reported that the evacuation comes amid repeated rocket and missile attacks by the Hezbollah terror group and other allied Palestinian factions targeting northern Israel.