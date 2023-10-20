BRS seeks UN intervention in Palestine-Israeli crisis

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:25 AM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: IT Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao has appealed to the United Nations to intervene in the Gaza-Israel conflicts and work out an amicable resolution.

Stating that the news about death of hundreds of civilians due to the bombing of a hospital in Gaza was distressing, the Minister said it was heartbreaking to learn that around 4,500 people have lost their lives in this conflict over the past two weeks. The actions of both parties were difficult to justify and are creating a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Minister made this appeal on X, formerly twitter. He said “I stand in support of the call for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of essential humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. It is crucial for all parties involved to distance themselves from indiscriminate violence. Instead, the focus should be on prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy as the means to fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people while also addressing Israel’s security concerns”

“I urge the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution” Rama Rao said in his post.