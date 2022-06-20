Israel to fund testing of 3 innovative energy techs

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:03 AM, Mon - 20 June 22

Jerusalem: The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Energy Ministry have announced support for testing three chosen innovative energy technologies developed by Israeli companies.

The purpose of the grants is to promote the economy and develop Israeli hi-tech in the fields of energy and water, while dealing with the climate crisis and reducing pollution, said a joint statement issued by the Ministry and the IIA on Sunday.

The total support amounts to 3.3 million shekels ($950,000), up to 50 per cent of the cost of each testing project, Xinhua news agency reported.

The first technology, developed by the energy storage company Augwind, creates an energy system from renewable sources, using clean storage and aiding in energy efficiency as well as compressed air supply to factories, the statement added.

The second project will test an ultra-fast charging system, developed by Zooz Power company, for an electric vehicle based on a charging accelerator, which allows for an additional driving range of about 200 km in just 15 minutes of charging, it said.

The third technology to be tested, developed by Siasol Eyes company, monitors faults in solar panels. It is based on a thermographic review using a drone which flies above solar farms throughout the country, it added.