Israeli Ambassador touched by Indian Solidarity

By ANI Updated On - 11:02 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon was moved by the gesture of “Indian friends” showing their “solidarity with Israel” during India’s clash against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup on Saturday.

Gilon expressed happiness over India’s victory against their arch-rival and also over Pakistan’s failure to attribute their victory to Hamas.

“We are happy that #India emerged victorious in the #INDvsPAK match at #CWC23 and that Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas. We were really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel by displaying posters during the match,” Gilon wrote on X.

Pakistan posted a total of 191 in the first innings which was comfortably chased down by the Indian team following Rohit Sharma’s powerful 86 and Shreyas Iyer’s classic 53*.

Earlier, Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Rizwan had dedicated Pakistan’s recent win against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza. “This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza…,” Rizwan tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country will never forget and forgive the “horrific acts” perpetrated by its enemies. He asserted that Israel is pounding with “unprecedented forces” its enemies who have just begun to pay the price.

In his address after a security assessment at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu on Friday said, “We are all mobilized. We are all united. Stories of the heroic acts of our people in these dark days of pain and grief, of that cursed Saturday, will become an integral part of the history of Israel. We will never forget the horrific acts perpetrated by our enemies, and we will never forgive.”

Netanyahu said that he spoke with bereaved families whose loved ones are unaccounted for. He further said, “We will not allow the world, or anyone, to forget these horrors, the likes of which the Jewish people have not endured in decades.”

“We are pounding our enemies with unprecedented force, and I stress, this is only the beginning. Our enemies have only just begun to pay the price. I will not detail our plans, but I tell you, that this is only the beginning. In my phone calls with President Biden and other world leaders, and through many other efforts, we are securing vast international support for Israel,” he said.