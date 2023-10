Israel-Hamas War (Day 7): US Weapons Support, Gaza Evacuation, And Israel Bombings

The situation in Gaza remains dire, with the Israeli military ordering the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Gaza City amid concerns of an impending ground offensive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The situation in Gaza remains dire, with the Israeli military ordering the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of civilians in Gaza City amid concerns of an impending ground offensive. This directive followed a United Nations warning that 1.1 million people in northern Gaza must evacuate within 24 hours.