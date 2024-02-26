Israeli attacks kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza city

By IANS Updated On - 26 February 2024, 01:12 PM

Gaza: At least 25 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza City on Sunday, medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

Fifteen people, including children, were killed and several others were wounded after warplanes hit a residential building in the Zaytoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, Xinhua news agency reported, citing medical sources.

According to local sources and eyewitnesses, the warplanes fired a missile at the three-story house without prior warning.

According to Israel‘s state-owned Kan TV news, the Israeli army has been conducting operations in the neighbourhood since February 20, targeting infrastructures belonging to the Hamas movement.

On the same day, 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the coastal road west of the Gaza City.

Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces launched artillery shells and conducted airstrikes targeting individuals waiting for aid trucks, killing 10 of them and injuring others.