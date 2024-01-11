Israeli bombing near Gaza hospital leaves 40 dead or injured

On Wednesday, it was announced that Ahmed Badir, a journalist, lost his life in the assault.

By IANS Updated On - 11 January 2024, 10:29 AM

Gaza: At least 40 people were killed or wounded in an Israeli bombing that targetted a house adjacent to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, the media office of Hamas said in a statement.

The statement added on Wednesday that a journalist named Ahmed Badir was killed in the attack, calling on the international community to stop the “war waged by the Israeli army against civilians, including children and women”.

Meanwhile, at least four members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) ambulance crews were killed after Israeli attacks targetted an ambulance vehicle at the entrance of Deir el-Balah, the PRCS said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

At least 147 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the enclave to 23,357 since the onset of the ongoing conflict on October 7, 2023, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Israel has been launching a large-scale military offensive in the Palestinian enclave in retaliation for an unprecedented attack by the Hamas movement on southern Israel over three months ago, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis, according to the Israeli authorities.