Israeli singer Danny Kuttner tours India, to perform in three cities

By ANI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Wed - 20 September 23

New Delhi: Israeli singer-songwriter Danny Kuttner is scheduled to perform across three Indian cities during a tour of the country starting September 22, the Israel embassy said.

“The Embassy of Israel is thrilled to announce the upcoming India tour of the rising Israeli singer-songwriter Danny Kuttner,” the embassy said.

The tour will feature performances in Delhi Gurgaon and a special appearance at the Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh

Reuma Mantzur, Cultural Attache, Embassy of Israel in India, said, “Danny Kuttner is a rising star in the Israeli music scene, and we are excited to bring her music to India. Her unique sound is sure to captivate audiences here, and we hope that her tour will help to introduce Indian audiences to the best of Israeli culture.”

According to the embassy, the full itinerary includes the ‘Amarrass Nights’ event at Sunder Nursery, New Delhi on September 22, the Piano Man in Gurgaon on September 23, The Piano Man again in New Delhi on September 26, and finally concluding with the Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh on September 29.

“We are happy that the talented Israeli musician Danny Kuttner is coming to #India this week, bringing her soulful sounds. Let’s celebrate the magic of #music and cultural exchange! Don’t miss her electrifying performances in #Delhi, Gurgaon, and the @zirofestival,” the Israel embassy in India said on X (formerly Twitter).

Hailing from Tel Aviv, Kuttner is quickly making her mark in the Israeli music scene. Her music transcends genres, effortlessly blending elements of jazz, neo-soul, and electronica into a mesmerizing and unique sonic experience.

This tour serves as a testament to the Israeli Embassy’s dedication to promoting Israeli culture in India, fostering cultural exchange, and strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations.