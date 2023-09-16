Singer Kanika Kapoor, healthcare heroes win Asian Achievers Awards in UK

By PTI Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

London: Popular Indian singer Kanika Kapoor, heroes from the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) and Indian-origin high achievers are among the winners of this year’s Asian Achievers Awards (AAA) in London.

Kapoor was bestowed with a Special Award for Contribution to Music as a musician whose songs have been streamed by millions.

Chief Clinical Officer of NHS Bexley Dr Nikki Kanani won Professional of the Year and fellow healthcare professionals Salman Desai BEM was awarded for his work for the Northwest Ambulance Service and Dr Lalitha Iyer for her dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic targeting a reduction in deaths among ethnic minorities in the country.

“The Asian Achievers Awards provide a great opportunity for us to recognise the outstanding accomplishments of British Asians in the UK. It is good to celebrate the positive impact and contribution all the nominees have made in creating a more modern, dynamic and globally-facing economy in the UK,” said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a message for the annual awards ceremony held on Friday night.

“With the Prime Minister of the UK himself commending these awards, it gives me great pleasure to be in a room full of changemakers,” said Kanika Kapoor, the singer behind chart-toppers such as ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’.

In the Arts and Culture category, British Indian music composer Jasdeep Singh Degun was among the other winners on the night. Dr Harren Jhoti OBE won the Business Person of the Year award for being at the forefront of British science and innovation, particularly his leadership in discovering and developing drugs in oncology and diseases of the central nervous system.

Other winners included Tani Dulay as Entrepreneur of the Year, artist and photographer Poulomi Desai for Community Service, and broadcaster Anila Dhami in the media category.

The Lifetime Achievement trophy went to Shashikant K Vekaria for his work in the British real estate industry and the charitable sector.

“The last year was a watershed for South Asians in the UK. Leaders of the government or main political parties in Westminster, Scotland, Ireland and London are all from a South Asian heritage. It was important for this year’s awards to recognise the gems in our community across the country,” said Pratik Dattani, Managing Director of EPG, organisers of the AAA.

“We need to celebrate British South Asian successes given just how unlikely they could have been. It takes a lot for generations of families with overseas roots to adapt and fit in with a different society,” added Paresh Raja, CEO of MFS and one of the supporters of the awards.

The event, hosted by British Indian actor Nitin Ganatra, was attended by London’s Indian-origin Deputy Mayor of Business Rajesh Agrawal, Lord Dolar Popat – the first Gujarati to represent the Conservative Party in the House of Lords, and prolific novelist Lord Jeffrey Archer, among others.