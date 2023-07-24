ISRO to launch seven Singaporean satellites

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 01:09 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Pslv

Bengaluru: India would launch PSLV-C56 carrying DS-SAR satellite from Singapore, along with six co-passengers, from the first launchpad of the ISRO‘s Sriharikota spaceport at 6.30 am on July 30.

The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering.

Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at one metre resolution at full polarimetry.

The NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector undertaking under the Department of Space, procured the PSLV-C56 to deploy the 360-kg DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the national space agency headquartered here, tweeted on Monday.

🇮🇳PSLV-C56🚀/🇸🇬DS-SAR satellite 🛰️ Mission:

The launch is scheduled for

📅 July 30, 2023

⏲️ 06:30 Hrs. IST

🚩First launch pad SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. @NSIL_India has procured PSLV-C56 to deploy the DS-SAR satellite from DSTA & ST Engineering, Singapore and 6 co-passenger… pic.twitter.com/q42eR9txT7 — ISRO (@isro) July 24, 2023

The six co-passenger satellites are: VELOX-AM, a technology demonstration microsatellite, Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite, SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload, NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations, Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit, and ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite developed under an International collaboration, according to Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO.

The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to that of C55.