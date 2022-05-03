Issue required certificates within 24 hours to job aspirants: Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to officials over phone in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed the revenue officials to issue the caste, residence, income, EWS and other certificates within 24 hours to job aspirants after receiving an application from them. Talking to Thesildars, RDOs, and Collectors of Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts over a teleconference from Siddipet on Tuesday, the Finance Minister has said that many job aspirants were applying for these certificates since the State government was issuing multiple job notifications to induct over 90,000 personnel into different departments of the government.

Saying that they have got multiple complaints from different parts of the erstwhile Medak district over the delay in issuing these certifications, Rao has suggested the officials open some additional Mee Seva Centres to issue certificates within 24 hours after receiving the application. Asking them to support the job aspirants, by all means, Rao has directed the RDOs and Thesildars to take special care of the issue.

Reviewing the progress of the paddy procurement in the erstwhile Medak district, the Minister has asked them to expedite the procurement besides making available enough gunny bags, tarpaulins, weighing machines, and others. He also suggested them to offer the services of Dhaarani following the recent changes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .