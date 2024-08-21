IT Minister Sridhar Babu launches Mahila Shakti programme in Manthani

While speaking at the launch on Wednesday, the Minister said, "In order to help women develop economically, the Indira Mahila Shakti programme was designed."

IT Minister Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli: While launching the Indira Mahila Shakti programme in Manthani, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said women would be encouraged to establish various business units by providing Rs.1 lakh crore bank loans in the next five years.

Under the programme, 12 types of business models were identified by the government and business units would be established based on market demand.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a dialysis centre in the Manthani hospital.