“It was a hell of a game”: Travis Head on Australia’s five-run win against New Zealand

By ANI Updated On - 10:37 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Dharamshala: Following Australia‘s five-run win against New Zealand in the 27th match of the ODI World Cup 2023, Aussie batter Travis Head said that it was a “hell of a game.” Speaking at the post-match presentation, Head said that it was nice to be back and contribute to the team.

While talking about his and David Warner’s partnership, he said that they tried to stay connected with each other and wanted to be as positive as they could.

Head was named the Player of the Match after playing a 109-run knock from 67 balls.

“Nice to be back, nice to be contributing. Very close (game) in the end. Was a hell of a game. (On his preparation) Only had a couple of hits. A little bit like the WTC, where I had a few weeks off. Have a few bruises that I can definitely strap up over the next couple of days. (On the partnership with Warner) Think we play together really well. Complement each other well. We try to stay connected with each other, stay in the moment and we want to be as positive as we can,” said Travis.

Coming to the match, a 175-run opening stand between Travis Head (109 in 67 balls, with 10 fours and seven sixes) and Warner and contributions from lower middle-order such as Glenn Maxwell (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Josh Inglis (38 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (37 in 14 balls with two fours and four sixes) powered Aussies to 388 in 49.2 overs.

Glenn Phillips (3/37) and Trent Boult (3/77) were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. Mitchell Santner got two wickets while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one each.

In the chase of 389, Devon Conway (28) and Will Young (32) put on a quick 61-run opening stand for New Zealand. The partnership of 96 runs between Daryl Mitchell (54 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ravindra provided the Kiwis with a brilliant platform.

The ‘Men in Black’ were always in the game despite losing wickets and an effort from James Neesham (58 in 39 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) almost won them the match, but they fell short by five runs.

Adam Zampa (3/74) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got two wickets each, while Maxwell got one wicket.

Travis won the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning ton.

Australia is at fourth spot, with four wins and two losses in six matches, a total of eight points. NZ is in the third spot with the same win-loss record and points, but they have a better net-run rate.

