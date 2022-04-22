ITA awards set to be telecast on Star Plus on April 24

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:47 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The award show which has beaten all film awards in the previous years in terms of ratings and viewership, the Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards took place on March 6 this year. It is now all set to be telecast on Star Plus this Sunday (April 24) at 9 pm.

Up and running since 2001, the ITA Awards celebrated its victorious 21st edition this year. It set its mark in history by clubbing together the biggest names in Bollywood, television and OTT – all under one roof!

Owners Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan say, “The audience loves the ITA and we love the audience. We’re very happy to provide them with what they want. We started this initiative two decades ago and it has only grown ever since. Our only objective was to celebrate the TV industry just like the film industry was being recognised and now that ITA brings TV, OTT as well as film together, no one could be happier than us. We thank everyone for all the love and respect that we’ve received all these years and hope for the same in the future.”

The various awards conferred at the ITA Awards include categories like Best Actor Popular, Best Actress Popular along with Best Show Popular among many others with awards in the drama, the comedy, the historical/mythological and horror/thriller genres and many more categories.

Along with fiction, the ITA Awards also felicitates the best talent in the field of non-fiction, which constitutes Best Reality Show, Best Anchor – Music/Film-Based Show, Best Music/Film-Based Show, Best Talk Show Anchor, Best Game Show Host, Best Game Show, Best News Anchor and Best News Show, among others. Technical and music awards are also an important part of the show.